Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $277.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.