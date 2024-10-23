Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

Shares of RACE opened at $478.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.54 and its 200-day moving average is $436.50. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $296.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

