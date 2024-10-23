Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 399 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.