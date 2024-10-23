Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $392.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

