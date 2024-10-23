Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

