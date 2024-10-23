Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Stephens downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

