Signaturefd LLC Purchases 914 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 686,789 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 139,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $125,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

