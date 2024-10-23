2,628 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,381,000 after acquiring an additional 313,128 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,917,000 after acquiring an additional 727,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,131,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,599,000 after acquiring an additional 492,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

