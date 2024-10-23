British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

