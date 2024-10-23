My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

