My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,222,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

