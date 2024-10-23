Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

