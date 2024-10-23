My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

PLD stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

