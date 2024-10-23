My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

