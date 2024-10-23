Signaturefd LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,053.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average is $294.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

