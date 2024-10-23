My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.