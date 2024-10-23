Cactus (WHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. Cactus has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

