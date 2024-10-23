Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Price Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hilltop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

