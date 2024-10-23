Eastern Bank Sells 118,608 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,608 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,601.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,706 shares of company stock worth $12,813,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.