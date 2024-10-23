SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $846,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,453,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

