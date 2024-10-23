Dana (DAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY24 guidance at $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.800-1.300 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Dana’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dana has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.