Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

