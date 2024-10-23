Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Materialise has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.13. Materialise has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

