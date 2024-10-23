National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $2.36-2.44 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSA opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

