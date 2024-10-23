My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after acquiring an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 732,359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after acquiring an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

