Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Summit Materials Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SUM stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
