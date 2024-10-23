93,958 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

