Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 36,536 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after buying an additional 491,781 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

