Eastern Bank Buys 2,827 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.