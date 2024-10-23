Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

DQ opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

