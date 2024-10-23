Signaturefd LLC Buys 19 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,205.38 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,221.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,079.80. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

