Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.