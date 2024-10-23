IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $267.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $228.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.87 and a 200-day moving average of $230.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

