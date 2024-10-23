Whittier Trust Co. Buys 90 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

