Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.