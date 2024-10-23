Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

