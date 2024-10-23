Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

