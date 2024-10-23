Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

