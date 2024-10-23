Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 23,522 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.