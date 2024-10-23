Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 399 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RadNet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDNT opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.30 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

