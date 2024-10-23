Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 310 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $340.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $364.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.20.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

