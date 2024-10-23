Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

