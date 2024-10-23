Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile



Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

