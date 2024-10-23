Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $786,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $264.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $329,881.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,764,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,680,615.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $329,881.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,764,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,680,615.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,714,516 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

