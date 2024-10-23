Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

