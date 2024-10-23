Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $670,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Wix.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wix.com by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 60,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of WIX opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

