SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 296.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 56.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,231.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.40.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

