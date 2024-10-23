Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.