Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,089,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 733.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

