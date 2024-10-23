Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

